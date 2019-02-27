Lewis Drug President and CEO Mark Griffin Executive of the Year

The Griffin family is synonymous with Sioux Falls and Lewis Drug. Now its President and CEO Mark Griffin has been honored with one of the retail industries highest honors. Griffin has been named the 2019 Sales and Marketing Executive (SME) of the Year.

Lewis Drug Corp (with permission)

According to SME Sioux Falls, Griffin was honored at its Annual Awards Membership meeting this week. Past winners include Rod Carlson, Tom Walsh, Sr., T. Denny Sanford and Tony Bour.

Griffin took over the role of President and CEO of Lewis Drug stores in Sioux Falls in 1986. With five stores in Sioux Falls the Lewis Drug franchise has reached 58 Lewis and Lewis Family Drug stores located throughout South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.

With Griffin's vision the Lewis Drug Pro/Am Racquetball Tournament has become the longest-running event of its kind in the country bringing to Sioux Falls world-class competitors.

Congratulations Mark!