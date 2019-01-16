Levitt Shell Taking Shape in Downtown Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation in partnership with Friends of Levitt Sioux Falls and the National Levitt Foundation hoisted the first roof support beam on Tuesday (January 15) for the Levitt Shell at Falls Park.

Levitt at the Falls is set to open this year in downtown Sioux Falls as the property on north Phillips Avenue continues to be developed as Falls Park West. It's estimated that 50 free concerts will take place each summer.

The design of the venue’s roof was inspired by the flowing waters of the adjacent Big Sioux River. It will create a focal point for the festival grounds and an iconic landmark within downtown Sioux Falls.

City of Sioux Falls

The Levitt at the Falls venue is scheduled to be completed this spring with the Levitt concert series kicking off in mid-June. During the 2019 concert season 30 free concerts will be held at the venue featuring artists of various genres. Each following year 50 free concerts will be hosted at the site.