Levitt Shell Summer 2021 Lineup Announced
Live music will be back in downtown Sioux Falls at the Levitt Shell this Summer!
The full Summer 2021 lineup was announced today (April 29)! 40 free shows including kid's shows on Friday mornings.
The season kicks off with Ranky Tanky on June 11.
The rest of the season is as follows:
- Lucas Hoge- June 12
- Bo DePena- June 18
- Mae Simpson Band- June 19
- Goodroad- June 25
- The Two Tracks- June 26
- The Reminders- July 2
- East of Westerville- July 3
- Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba- July 8
- Rhythm Collective- July 9
- Chastity Brown- July 10
- Jocelyn & Chris- July 15
- Ring of Kerry- July 16
- Nur-D- July 17
- Pert Near Sandstone- July 22
- Southern Avenue- July 23
- Wild Earp- July 24
- The Steel Wheels- July 29
- The Foxies- July 30
- Esencia Latina Band- July 31
- Caleb Johnson & The Rambling Saints- Aug 5
- Beautiful Kingdom- Aug 6
- Superior Siren- Aug 7
- Alvin Youngblood Hart's Muscle Theory- Aug 12
- Shayna Steele- Aug 13
- Britnee Kellogg- Aug 14
- The Claudettes- Aug 19
- The Rad Trads- Aug 20
- Lemon Bucket Orchestra- Aug 21
- Miss Myra & The Moonshiners- Aug 26
- Jackie Venson- Aug 27
- Taylor Scott Band- Aug 28
- Tonic Sol-Fa- Sept 3
- V the Noble One & The Knights Tempo- Sept 4
- Farewell Angelina- Sept 10
- LowDown Brass Band- Sept 11
The lawn opens at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. for all shows. Seating is first come first served. You can bring your own lawn chair or blanket or you can rent a chair for $5. Umbrellas are not allowed.
Patrons are allowed to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Outside alcohol is not allowed, however, it will be for purchase at the Levitt concession stands to those 21 and over. Smoking is not allowed.
All shows are family-friendly and pets are allowed.
In the event of a cancellation, check the Levitt Shell website or Facebook page for updates.
Kids Shows are 10 a.m. on the following Fridays:
- Dallas Chief Eagle- June 18
- Celtic for Kids- July 16
- The Okee Dokee Brothers- July 23
- 123 Andres- Aug 6
Levitt Shell is recommending wearing masks and social distancing. However, Covid-19 protocols are subject to change. To stay up to date on their Covid-19 measures, click here.
