Levitt Shell Summer 2021 Lineup Announced

Live music will be back in downtown Sioux Falls at the Levitt Shell this Summer!

The full Summer 2021 lineup was announced today (April 29)! 40 free shows including kid's shows on Friday mornings.

The season kicks off with Ranky Tanky on June 11.

The rest of the season is as follows:

Lucas Hoge- June 12

Bo DePena- June 18

Mae Simpson Band- June 19

Goodroad- June 25

The Two Tracks- June 26

The Reminders- July 2

East of Westerville- July 3

Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba- July 8

Rhythm Collective- July 9

Chastity Brown- July 10

Jocelyn & Chris- July 15

Ring of Kerry- July 16

Nur-D- July 17

Pert Near Sandstone- July 22

Southern Avenue- July 23

Wild Earp- July 24

The Steel Wheels- July 29

The Foxies- July 30

Esencia Latina Band- July 31

Caleb Johnson & The Rambling Saints- Aug 5

Beautiful Kingdom- Aug 6

Superior Siren- Aug 7

Alvin Youngblood Hart's Muscle Theory- Aug 12

Shayna Steele- Aug 13

Britnee Kellogg- Aug 14

The Claudettes- Aug 19

The Rad Trads- Aug 20

Lemon Bucket Orchestra- Aug 21

Miss Myra & The Moonshiners- Aug 26

Jackie Venson- Aug 27

Taylor Scott Band- Aug 28

Tonic Sol-Fa- Sept 3

V the Noble One & The Knights Tempo- Sept 4

Farewell Angelina- Sept 10

LowDown Brass Band- Sept 11

The lawn opens at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. for all shows. Seating is first come first served. You can bring your own lawn chair or blanket or you can rent a chair for $5. Umbrellas are not allowed.

Patrons are allowed to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Outside alcohol is not allowed, however, it will be for purchase at the Levitt concession stands to those 21 and over. Smoking is not allowed.

All shows are family-friendly and pets are allowed.

In the event of a cancellation, check the Levitt Shell website or Facebook page for updates.

Kids Shows are 10 a.m. on the following Fridays:

Dallas Chief Eagle- June 18

Celtic for Kids- July 16

The Okee Dokee Brothers- July 23

123 Andres- Aug 6

Levitt Shell is recommending wearing masks and social distancing. However, Covid-19 protocols are subject to change. To stay up to date on their Covid-19 measures, click here.