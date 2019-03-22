Now that spring has officially arrived, and Mother Nature has decided to finally give us some tolerable temperatures, it's not to hard to remember what summer weather feels like. It won't be long until the great majority of us forget about the frosty frigid temps, and start complaining about sweltering summer heat again.

Summer's on deck, and so is all the awesome outdoor summer entertainment that comes along with it.

This summer, the Sioux Empire will have a new outdoor venue to check out some of that great entertainment, the newly constructed Levitt Shell at Falls Park West.

KSFY TV is reporting that Flor de Toloache will be the first act to play the Levitt Shell.

Executive Director of the Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson told KSFY TV, there will be 30 free concerts in the Levitt Shell starting in June.

The inaugural season kicks off on Saturday night, (June 15) with the Grammy-winning, all-female mariachi sensation, Flor de Toloache.

Four women that hail from New York, Flor de Toloache, will bring an electrifying evening of soaring vocals, plush harmonies, and genre-busting fusions of mariachi, jazz, salsa, pop and more to the Levitt Shell.

According to Halverson, the ladies of Flor de Toloache are sure to cast a spell over the audience with their magnetic stage presence.

Source: KSFY TV