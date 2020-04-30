Levitt at the Falls Shares Update on 2020 Season

Levitt at the Falls has announced its new plans for the upcoming 2020 season.

Due to the ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of Levitt at the Falls recently decided to "put the outdoor concert series on hold" for June and July. This would have been its second full season.

The Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls Nancy Halverson states, "Though we are disappointed that our 2020 season of free summer concerts will not be able to proceed as originally planned, the health and well-being of our community come first. We are committed to continuing our mission and serving our community with music during this time and are excited to share our plan to pivot and advance our programming until we are able to be on the lawn again.”

Even though fans of Levitt at the Falls won't be able to enjoy shows outdoors, the entertainment organization will launch the Levitt in Your Living Room digital series in mid-May. According to its press release, "Levitt in Your Living Room will be a weekly webcast program featuring performances and exclusive interviews with future Levitt at the Falls artists." Halverson is excited about this opportunity because it allows a "new way to get to know some of your favorite artists more intimately and introduce you to other emerging local, national, and international musicians while sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process."

Despite this change, there is a possibility for late summer or fall concerts depending on the public health guidelines and restrictions. Levitt at the Falls also adds they are currently looking into options for drive-in concerts.