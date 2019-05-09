Levitt at the Falls Reveals 2019 Season Performance Schedule

From the moment Sioux Falls residents heard talk of another performance venue in Sioux Falls, (and a free, outdoor venue at that) there has been buzzing. Lots of buzzing! Who would the musical artists be? Will local musicians be involved? How many concerts will there be?

Now all has been revealed! Levitt at the Falls has announced the complete 2019 schedule. There will be 30 absolutely free concerts with a wide-ranging variety of musical styles. The 2019 season which begins on June 14 and runs through August 10, will include of 10 South Dakota, 10 regional and 10 national and international professional musicians.

Opening night is Friday, June 14, featuring Grammy-nominated gospel and blues star Ruthie Foster. Saturday, June 15, all-female Mariachi group Flor De Toloache performs and Sunday, June 16, there will be a special Father's Day family concert with Sioux Falls performer Phil Baker.

One of my absolute favorites, Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience , will be performing on Friday, June 28. Shaun is the Emmy award-winning lead singer of internationally known acapella group Tonic Sol-Fa and just happens to be a dear friend. So I've already got that on my calendar, but the list of incredible talent coming to the Levitt Shell this summer is truly astounding!

For more information and to see a complete list of all the musicians and when they are scheduled to perform see Levitt at the Falls or call 605-271-1560.