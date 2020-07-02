Levitt at the Falls Makes Difficult Decision About Summer Season

The list of events that have canceled during our coronavirus crisis is a long one and may continue to grow, as COVID-19 seems to be resurging in large parts of the country.

Unfortunately for us here in Sioux Falls, one of our newest entertainment options, Levitt at the Falls, has made the painful decision to cancel the remainder of their season.

This decision, of course, has a ripple effect like almost every other business interruption during our ongoing pandemic. Staff, crew, and artists, are out of work. Music lovers in the tens of thousands who enjoyed last summer's shows, won't be able to this year.

But that being said, it doesn't mean that the Levitt won't be continuing its mission of musical outreach in Sioux Falls. It will just be a different presence for the time being.

You may already be familiar with the first program they've been offering.

Levitt in Your Living Room - The first episode with Kori and the Fireflies was in May and has continued every Saturday night on Facebook Live at 7 PM and then also streams on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram TV (IGTV). This program will continue through August and then will happen once a month through February of 2021.

The second expands out into the community in a number of ways.

Levitt in Your Neighborhood - This program aims to bring small pop-up concerts to neighborhoods around Sioux Falls. Then in the fall, they hope to expand to artist-in-residency programs for schools, healthcare facilities, and more.

Your first opportunity to experience Levitt in Your Neighborhood will be at Downtown Sioux Falls Crazy Days, according to Levitt at the Falls Executive Director, Nancy Halverson.

For more information see Levitt at the Falls online, on Facebook and Instagram.