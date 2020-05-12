Levitt at the Falls in Your Living Room This Weekend

If there is an upside to the COVID-19 pandemic, (and believe me, I'll understand if you can't think of anything), it has to be the creative ways people, organizations, and businesses are finding to carry on.

Levitt at the Falls was so exciting and new for Sioux Falls last year, and without a doubt, we were all anticipating an even bigger and better musical season this time around. But, it was not meant to be. At least not in the form of big, boisterous, open-air concerts, where you could bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks, your family, or your entire neighborhood!

Those times may be gone for a while, but that doesn't mean the music is stopping. Far from it. Levitt at the Falls in Your Living Room takes its first bow this Saturday, May 16th, at 7 PM, on Facebook Live, with one of Sioux Falls' favorite groups, Kory & the Fireflies.

These local artists extraordinaire have been making music together for 25 years and have four full-length CDs, two DVDs, and a history of performing with some of the biggest acts in entertainment.

You'll be getting a new Levitt in Your Living Room musical performance on Facebook Live, every Saturday at 7 PM through early August. Additionally, there will be live interviews with artists who'll be appearing on future Levitt at the Falls in Your Living Room episodes.

As you can see the Levitt at the Falls legacy of creating community through music lives on, just in a digital form, for the time being. And, if you're a hermit, (like me), who really enjoys music, but big crowds don't do it for you, this is the perfect solution!

So join me, (virtually, of course, I don't want you bringing over the dogs, kids, and lawn chairs) in front of Facebook Live, this weekend, for a great interview and awesome music from some of the nicest, most talented guys in Sioux Falls.

For more information see Levitt at the Falls online, and, of course, on Facebook.