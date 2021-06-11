Levitt 2021 Season Opener: Ranky Tanky

Pull out the lawn chairs and umbrellas as it's time for live music at the Levitt Shell in Downtown Sioux Falls.

The first performance takes place tonight, June 11 with the lawn opening at 6:00 pm; giving you plenty of time to get a great spot.

The music will begin thirty minutes later at 6:30 pm.

The music group that will be kicking things off for the season is Ranky Tanky. Here is a brief summary of the group that will be playing on June 6:

"Ranky Tanky is a GRAMMY award-winning, Charleston, SC-based quintet that performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands. Their soulful songs are brought to life by mixing the low country Gullah traditions with large doses of jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B. Playful game songs, ecstatic shouts, and heartbreaking spirituals can all be found on their latest release Good Time, which won the 2020 GRAMMY for Best Regional Roots album"- Levitt at The Falls.

A complete list of all this year's performers can be found HERE.

Wondering where you can park your vehicle if you would like to attend one of the performances this summer? HERE is a complete list of all the Levitt at The Falls parking-friendly places and lots.

Remember, parking downtown Sioux Falls is free after 5:00 pm on weekdays and parking meters are not in use on the weekends.

Performances go until the month of September so get ready for the next few months of live music outdoors, Sioux Falls.

Source: Levitt at The Falls