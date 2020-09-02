Let’s Rally For Babies With The Teddy Bear Den!

For the last 17 years, the Teddy Bear Den has hosted its Stogeez Steakout fundraiser. That one event alone has enabled the Teddy Bear Den to purchase almost 900 cribs and mattresses for babies. With 2020 being so...2020...the annual event was canceled. A new plan was hatched to try and make up for this important event.

Results Radio is challenging all music fans to donate $20.20 to help out the babies at the Den. It would mean the world to these moms and infants to have our support in this crib and mattress drive. Every penny will be used to purchase cribs for our babies.

Here's the link to donate $20.20 and we thank you in advance for helping financially in this trying year.