Lets Bend Together Yoachella Yoga Festival at Strawbale Winery

There is no shortage of yoga out there, you can get bendy with traditional yoga, Hot Yoga Sculpt, Prenatal Yoga, and I've even done yoga with the butterflies at The Butterfly House and Aquarium.

If your a body bending, yoga pant's wearing, mat carrying pro, someone who dabbles in the practice, or a newbie all are invited to check out Yoachella Yoga Festival at Strawbale Winery, Saturday, June 23rd.

From the Yoachella Facebook Page:

Yoachella is Sioux Falls' first city wide yoga festival. Teachers from every Yoga studio will be offering classes, including classes for kids. All proceeds from this event will go to benefit T and T Healing, an organization continuing the legacy of Tessa Jacobs, who was aligning her life to teach nutrition and yoga. Her example was one of generosity and kindness. Come together as a community. Be happy. Feel Connected. Move. Smile. Sing. Love.

The Yoachella Yoga Festival at Strawbale Winery is Saturday, June 23 at 9:30 AM till 1:00 PM.

Strawbale Winery is located at 47215 257th St, Renner, South Dakota 57055

For more details, schedule for the day, and updates on Yoachella check out their Facebook Page.

See Also: