Lennox Swimming Pool Ribbon Cutting Helps Kicks Off Summer

There are countless summer activities that are up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the City of Lennox is hoping to make a big splash this summer with its new pool.

The City of Lennox confirmed on Facebook that the highly anticipated swimming pool is still planning to open to the public starting Monday, June 1st. Prior to allowing swimmers to dive into new waters, the city will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, May 31st. Before you can take a first glance at the new pool, the City of Lennox will also be implementing safety guidelines for this event to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In order to keep all guests safe, Lennox city officials are asking the public to wear a face mask to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The program will include a short tour of the pool facilities for anyone who wishes to view the new pool facilities. Residents can purchase their annual pool passes immediately following the ceremony. The rate for single passes are $50 and family passes are $100.

There have been many questions from concerned residents about the guidelines and regulations going forward. Will the pool be only allowing half capacity? Will there be social distancing practices implemented? City Administrator for the City of Lennox, Nathan Vander Plaats addressed some of these concerns on Facebook when the city posted the news about the pool's opening date.

According to Nathan Vander Plaats' Facebook responses, the city has been working with the South Dakota Parks and Recreation Association to help identify the best safety practices. In another response to another resident's question about swimming lessons, Plaat explains, "We are hoping to provide some swimming lessons, but that is highly dependent on whether training programs for our possible swimming instructors open up soon."

Pool pass registration forms can be found online here.