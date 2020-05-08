‘Lend an Arm’ Blood Drive Is Friday, May 22

Four Sioux Falls businesses have joined forces to help boost the blood supplies here in the Sioux Empire amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dakota News Now, together with Scheels, HuHot, and the Minnesota Avenue Dairy Queen are all lending a hand, or should I say arm, to the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank as they ask Sioux Empire residents to donate blood ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend.

Dakota News Now is reporting the "Lend an Arm" campaign will take place in the Scheels parking lot on 41st Street on Friday (May 22) from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, with the Community Blood Bank told Dakota News Now, “It is extremely important to continue to keep blood supplies at strong levels for the community. With so many businesses either closing temporarily or sending staff to work from home, it has been difficult to even find enough organizations able to host a blood drive event."

The COVID-19 pandemic is placing a few additional restrictions on blood donation procedures.

According to Dakota News Now, only donors with appointments will be allowed to donate during the "Lend an Arm" blood drive.

Those wishing to schedule a donation appointment can do so here.

