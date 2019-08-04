Legends for Kids Grant Applications Due By August 23

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids Foundation has been delivering grants and scholarships for years in Sioux Falls.

Over the years, the Legends for Kids events have raised millions of dollars and this year was another huge success.

If your organization is in need of jerseys, field lights, equipment or things of that nature, a Legends for Kids Grant could be a perfect fit.

Grants can only be used for capital improvements.

The 2019 grant applications are due by August 23 and the application can be found here.

According to the Legends for Kids application, priority will be given to youth projects and organizations which have substantial volunteer involvement and to organizations who have demonstrated support for the Legends Mission.

For more information on how to become a sponsor, attend the banquet, volunteer or more, visit the Legends for Kids website.