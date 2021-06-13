Legends For Kids Camps Were Back and Awesome Once Again!

The Legends for Kids organization has been delivering on big names and big returns for youth sports in Sioux Falls for a long time.

Once again in 2021, the Legends for Kids banquet and camps delivered for the community and the kids.

On Thursday, they teed things off with their golf camp and huge banquet that brought in a bunch of big names past and present in sports.

Rod Woodson, Paul Molitor, BJ Armstrong, Michael Chandler, Grant Fuhr, Chad Greenway, and more joined a large crowd at the Sanford Pentagon for the banquet which once again raised a bunch of money for youth programs throughout the Sioux Empire.

Additionally, money raised provides scholarships for local students and for families of fallen military members through the Folds of Honor program.

Friday and Saturday saw more camps with sports like basketball, baseball, martial arts, hockey, and more.

One of the coolest parts is that the kids get to go camping with the above-mentioned legends and it is all FREE.

It is so awesome to have this organization in Sioux Falls and helping grow the youth programs through donations and teaching.

For more information on the Legends for Kids organizations, grant applications, and news surrounding future events, you can visit their website.