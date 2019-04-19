Legends For Kids Announces 2019 Scholarship Winners

Legends For Kids has given out $150,000 in scholarship money over the past four years to outstanding high school senior athletes that have benefitted the community. Here are the 2019 winners.

2019 will see nine athletes receive a $5,000 scholarship due to their athletic abilities, community involvement, and leadership. This year will see one more scholarship awarded compared to 2018. All recipients must use the scholarship towards post-secondary education.

Applications were submitted with recommendations from coaches, teachers, and administrators. Two athletes were selected from Brandon Valley. Other schools represented include Lincoln, O'Gorman, Dell Rapids, Alcester-Hudson, Sanborn Central, Hamlin, and Menno.

2019 Legends For Kids Scholarship Winners:

Ashley Ask – Brandon Valley

Angyth Josephine Dal – Sioux Falls Lincoln

Jacob Frantzen – Brandon Valley

Tyler Hackman – Sioux Falls O’Gorman

Jay Holm – Dell Rapids

Kendra Jensen – Alcester-Hudson

Madison Moody – Sanborn Central

Mitchell Noem – Hamlin

Eisley Sayler – Menno

Each athlete will be honored at the annual Legends For Kids banquet. This year's event will take place at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday, June 13.