Legendary Aberdeen Central Coach Dawn Seiler Announces Retirement

The winningest girls basketball coach in South Dakota history has decided to call it a career after 36 years on the job.

Dawn Seiler has been a staple for girls basketball in South Dakota. This past season Seiler broke Rob Van Laecken's coaching record of 595 career wins after securing a win over Rapid City Central. As fate would have it, the Golden Eagles would go on to win four more games so she would leave with 600 on the dot.

During her time between McIntosh and Aberdeen Central, the longtime coach won 600 games and led the Golden Eagles to state championships in 2016 and 2018. She coached 15 seasons at McIntosh and 21 at Aberdeen Central. 18 of her 21 seasons at Aberdeen Central included a state tournament appearance. She also had the chance to coach the East team in the 2018 McDonald's All-American game.

Seiler's teams have always played the Sioux Falls teams strong throughout the years. Since 2004, Aberdeen Central is 7-6 against Roosevelt, 3-2 against Washington, and 1-4 vs. Lincoln. The Golden Eagles beat O'Gorman for the state championship in 2016, and they hold the series record between the two 7-6.