Legacy Fighting Alliance will bring four events over four weeks to the Sanford Pentagon this July.

The LFA has announced that it will establish a residency at the Sanford Pentagon with events on July 10, 17, 24, and 31. Like what the UFC is doing in Jacksonville and Las Vegas, these LFA events will be closed-door events to help protect everyone from the Coronavirus. Each event will broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 8:00 PM.

“I am excited to announced that LFA will be returning with live weekly MMA events in July,” stated LFA CEO Ed Soares. “We brought the first sanctioned MMA event to the state of South Dakota six summers ago and have a great working relationship with South Dakota Athletic Commission and Sanford Pentagon. This will allow us to set up a safe environment for our fighters and staff, while implementing strict Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and safeguards to control and ensure a healthy LFA residency on our fight campus in Sioux Falls."

Each event will feature an LFA title fight according to the official press release. The July 10 card will feature a featherweight title fight between Justin “J-Train” Gonzales (10-0) and Jake “The Workin’ Man” Childers (8-0). The first women's strawweight champion will be crowned on July 17 when Sam “Sampage” Hughes (4-0) takes on Vanessa “Lil Monster” Demopoulos (4-1). Greg Fischer (10-1) and Jimmy Flick (13-5) will meet for the flyweight championship on July 24, while South Dakota’s own Bryce Logan (11-4) battles Jacob “Lil Badger” Rosales (12-5) for the light heavyweight title on July 31.

Sioux Falls was previously scheduled to host LFA 86 on April 17, but that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the years, the LFA (and previously RFA) have hosted MMA events at the Sanford Pentagon dating back to 2014.

Again, these will be closed-door events and will not be open to fans to attend.