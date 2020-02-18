Mixed Martial Arts is back at the Sanford Pentagon as LFA 86 takes place this April.

The Sanford Pentagon and the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) have announced that LFA 86 will take place on Friday, April 17. Fighters for the card will be announced at a later date.

Weigh-in's for the event will be held on April 16 at Great Shots. The Pentagon has also announced a pre-and post-fight party at Blue Rock Bar and Grill on the day of the event.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 AM on Wednesday (February 19) morning through Ticketmaster and at the Sanford Pentagon box office.

The Pentagon has played host to MMA events dating back to 2014 when Resurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA) came to town. RFA held four events in Sioux Falls between 2014-2016 before merging with LFA. Since the merger, LFA has held a yearly card in Sioux Falls from 2017 to today. The last LFA event in Sioux Falls was held on April 26, 2019, for LFA 64. The Pentagon also hosted national MMA company Bellator in August 2018.

