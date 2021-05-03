The Sanford Pentagon will host two MMA events in May as the Legacy Fighting Alliance brings two cards to Sioux Falls.

LFA 107 and LFA 108 will both be held at the Sanford Pentagon over two consecutive weekends. Attendance procedures will be different for both events. LFA 107 will take place on May 14 and will be closed to the general public. The card is highlighted by a middleweight bout between Sharaf Davlatmurodov (17-3-1) and Rafael Carvalho (16-5) and will air on UFC Fight Pass.

LFA 108 takes place on Saturday, May 21 and fans WILL be able to attend the event. The main event will be a middleweight championship match between Sanford MMA's Gregory Rodrigues (8-3) and Josh Fremd (7-1). Fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets for LFA 108 right now through Ticketmaster. Tickets are limited and fans are encouraged to purchase in advance.

Get our free mobile app

MMA stars Ryan Bader, Robbie Lawler, and Logan Storley will be in attendance at LFA 108. Local and regional connections on the LFA 108 card include Bryce Meredith (Wyoming wrestler), Pat Downey (Former Iowa State wrestler), and Bailey Schoenfelder (Huron native and former Minnesota Golden Gopher football player). Schoenfelder is also the cousin of former Minnesota Vikings linebacker and South Dakota native Chad Greenway.

Here are both cards that will take place at the Sanford Pentagon on May 14 and 21.

LFA 107 (Closed to the General Public. Available on UFC Fight Pass)

Friday, May 14

Main Card at 8 p.m.

Middleweight Main Event: Sharaf Davlatmurodov (17-3-1) vs. Rafael Carvalho (16-5)

Co-Main Event Heavyweight: Bout Alejandro Solorzano (9-2) vs. Vernon Lewis (8-4)

Feature Bantamweight: Bout Ricardo Dias (9-4) vs. George Garcia (9-4)

Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Garrett (6-2) vs. Jordan Heiderman (3-0)

Lightweight Bout: Daniel Jefferson (2-2) vs. James Wilson (3-0)

Preliminary Card at 6 p.m.

Welterweight Bout: Ray Waters (0-0) vs. TBD

Welterweight Bout: Thomas Powell (4-5) vs. Corey Davis (5-3)

Flyweight Bout: Ambar De La Herran (0-0) vs. Taylor Mauldin (0-0)

Strawweight Bout: Shania Arredondo (0-0) vs. Alandria Brown (0-0)

LFA 108 (Tickets Available through Ticketmaster)

Friday, May 21

Main Card at 8 p.m.

LFA Middleweight Title Bout : Gregory Rodrigues (8-3) vs. Josh Fremd (7-1)

: Gregory Rodrigues (8-3) vs. Josh Fremd (7-1) Feature Flyweight Bout: Mark Climaco (5-0) vs. Rodney Kealohi (5-1)

Flyweight Bout: Stephanie Eggink (4-3) vs. TBD

Welterweight Bout: TBD vs. Tyler Ray (7-2)

Lightweight Bout: TBD vs. Evan Elder (4-0)

Flyweight Bout: Nick Clem (3-1) vs. Clayton Carpenter (3-0)

Preliminary Card at 6 p.m.

Welterweight Bout: Sarek Shields (0-0) vs. Ben Goodwin (0-0)

Middleweight Bout: TBD vs. Pat Downey (0-0)

Heavyweight Bout: James Munoz (0-0) vs. Bailey Schoenfelder (0-0)

Bantamweight Bout: Bryce Meredith (0-0) vs. TBD

Welterweight Bout: Archie Colgan (1-0) vs. Keith Phathaem (2-2-1)

Middleweight Bout: Cooper Hayes (2-1) vs. Jeff Neilsen (5-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Thomas Vievering (5-3) vs. Traevon Kroger (6-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Eva Bozich Brundage (0-0) vs. Cheyanne Bowers (2-0)