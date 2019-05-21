Learn How to Dine out Away from Home

The way you dine at your local restaurant, drastically changes when you get a long ways from home. Here at home, nobody questions you if you put ketchup on your hot dog or cream in your coffee.

You don't worry whether you clean your plate or not. However, if you plan to travel to another country, you better know their food and beverage customs.

For example, we may gulp lattes all day long, regardless of what time it is here, but in many European countries cappuccinos and other coffee drinks made with milk are enjoyed during the morning hours only. Espresso is what's consumed in the afternoons and evenings.

You best hold on before pouring ketchup on your plate for those french fries! Many French chefs are appalled if guests add condiments like ketchup and mustard to their culinary masterpieces before taking the first bite.

And before you eat that last bite, put your fork down. Here in the States, it seems we've been taught to always clear our plates. In China on the other hand, if you gobble up every last morsel it could be insulting to the host as it means that he/she hasn't provided enough food.

While dining out in Spain, get used to the idea of bread without butter. Ask for it at a restaurant and you'll most likely be told they don't have any. The preferred practice is to dip bread in olive oil.

And this is the one I have a hard time with. In Israel, mixing meat and dairy is not allowed. So no milk in your coffee after a beef dinner and no cheese on that burger, either!

A travel agent gave me some good advice one time. She told me that if I want everything to be just like at home, then don't travel.

Source: Radio Online