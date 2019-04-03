Leann Rimes Added To Sioux Empire Fair Entertainment Lineup
She captured the heart of the nation in 1996 with her smash hit 'Blue'. She was described as having the Voice of an Angel. Her debut album Blue sold a quadzillion copies.
OK, maybe not a quadzillion, but it was certified multi-platinum.
And now she's coming to the Grandstand at the 2019 Sioux Empire Fair.
Leann Rimes will be the headline entertainment Saturday evening, August 3rd, with Tegan Marie.
According to a release by the Sioux Empire Fair:
LeAnn Rimes is an internationally multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter. Globally she has sold more than 44 million units, won 2 Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 2 World Music Awards; 3 Academy of Country Music Awards, one Country Music Association Award and one Dove Award.
Now that's a heck of a resume!
The Sioux Empire Fair entertainment includes Keith Urban, Jeff Foxworthy, Blackhawk, Shenandoah, Restless Heart and more. Here's the full lineup so far.