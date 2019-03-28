Every year Leadership Sioux Falls offers a leadership program to Sioux Falls residents interested in shaping the future of our city.

The individuals accepted into the program go about creating community impact projects to further their goals and offer others the same opportunities.

Who is accepted into the program? High school sophomores and juniors are welcome to apply.

In the program you will hear from business owners, young professionals and people who are passionate about making Sioux Falls a great place to live and work.

This is an opportunity for you to network with movers and shakers in the region, explore career options and develop your leadership skills.

This year's project is "Sioux Falls Rising Leaders".

The half-day leadership conference event is free and will be held on Saturday, April 27. Application deadline is Friday, April 5 at 5:00 PM.