Lay’s Recalls Lightly Salted BBQ Chips Sold in South Dakota

Some potato chips sold in South Dakota are being recalled over concerns of possible allergic reactions among consumers.

Frito-Lay says it is voluntarily pulling a select variety of its Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips off of store shelves over the possibility that packages may contain an undeclared milk ingredient.

The products, sold in 7.75-ounce bags and distributed in 24 states, including South Dakota, may pose a serious or even life-threatening risk to consumers with milk allergies, according to the recall notice.

The affected products have a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of August 27, 2019, and a Universal Product Code (UPC) of “28400 63242.”

No other products were included in the recall, and the company said it had not received any reports of adverse reactions. Consumers who have purchased the products are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase for a refund or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.