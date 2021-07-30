Latest Drought Monitor Shows Moderate to Extreme Conditions

Blazing-like hot weather this past week didn't help South Dakota's drought conditions. Added to that, the lack of moisture and hot, dry winds continue to deplete cropland across the state.

As the U.S. Drought Monitor released its latest report this week, areas showing an increase of extreme drought increase only fractionally, up 0.23%.

In the south-central part of the state, conditions are severely dry as pastures are hurting very bad. Corn is starting to ear and needs water now.

West River is has seen temperatures of 108 degrees this week with one report of well water high in salts. Pastures are very short.

East-central South Dakota reports are that many pastures are getting brown. Cornfields showing severe stress in some areas. And some stock dams are going dry.