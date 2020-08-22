Late Night Stabbing In Sioux Falls Leaves One Woman Dead

Late last night, police received a report of a stabbing in northern Sioux Falls. The incident occurred around 10:45 pm last night near Russel Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Dakota News Now reports that the Sioux Falls Police Department has yet to identify any suspects in the case at this time, nor have any details been released (at the time of this article's publishing) of what may have led to the stabbing.

What is known is that Sioux Falls Police arrived at the scene to find a woman with a stab wound. According to Seargent Sean Kooistra of the Sioux Falls Police Department, the woman would later die of her injuries sustained in the stabbing.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released at this time. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking the public that if you have any information on this matter to call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7000. You can also find more information of the Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers on their website.