Late Night House Fire Badly Damages Sioux Falls Home

A house on South 7th Avenue in Sioux Falls sustained heavy fire damage Tuesday night, according to the Sioux Falls Fire Department.

Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue were dispatched around 10:15 pm Tuesday after a report of a house on fire on the 1900 block of South 7th Avenue. Early reports stated that flames were coming from the roof of the home, but that the occupant had made it out of the residence unharmed by the blaze.

The first crew to arrive on the scene discovered the front of the structure under heavy fire conditions at that time. They immediately went to work in neutralizing the fire and in about a half-hour they had the blaze under control, according to Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief, David Jensen.

The crews continued to work for a number of hours after the flames were first extinguished, with one crew remaining on the scene throughout the overnight hours, as to ensure the neighborhood's safety and monitor the residence.

No injuries were reported to first responders or to the home's single occupant, however, the person living in the home was taken to the hospital by ambulance for an unrelated medical issue. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire with 5 fire trucks, 3 support vehicles, and 24 firefighters.SFFR would like to thank Metro Communications, Sioux Falls Police, PCEMS ambulance, Xcel Energy, MidAmerican Energy, Fire Chaplain, and American Red Cross for assisting in their efforts.