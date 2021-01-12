Last week he started for the Indianapolis Colts and this week he could make NFL history as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

That's right, Jared Veldheer started on the offensive line for the Colts last week and after they lost, he was picked up by the Packers who needed extra offensive lineman depth.

This isn't a rules violation as Veldheer was elevated from the Colts practice squad for the playoff game against Buffalo and since he wasn't signed to the 53 man roster, he was free to sign with any team.

Last year in the playoffs, Veldheer started for the Packers as they were dealing with an illness.

Veldheer could potentially even start for Green Bay as they may move Billy Turner back to his guard position.

No player has ever played for two teams in the same playoffs and Veldheer could end up in the history books if he is called to action this weekend.

Green Bay will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday at 3:35 PM on FOX and can be heard on ESPN 99.1.