Last Chance To Match Your Gift To Help Feeding South Dakota

Food insecurity is unbelievably high right now in South Dakota. Here's a way you can help out and make your dollar go even further.

Today is the final day to have your gift doubled for children facing hunger in our community!

South Dakota State University Coach John Stiegelmeier and his wife Laurie will double your gift up to $12,000. But only until midnight tonight!

Just think of how many children you can help when your gift goes twice as far! Every $10 you give will be matched to help provide 60 nourishing meals for the children and families in our community who have nowhere else to turn this summer. Plus, your donation also qualifies you for a chance to win a prize!*

No one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, especially kids. Make your most generous gift before midnight tonight and it will be doubled to help twice as much.

The Stiegelmeiers and South Dakota State University are providing prizes to donors consisting of:

All donors are eligible to win a dinner for two with Coach John and Laurie Stiegelmeier. Valued at $250.

All donors providing gifts of $500 or more are eligible to win one of the following:

Two (2) Loge seats to a 2021/2022 South Dakota State University home football game of the winner's choice. Valued at $300.

Four (4) Club level tickets to a 2021/2022 South Dakota State University home football game of the winner’s choice. Valued at $500.

Two (2) passes to travel with the 2021/2022 Jackrabbit's football team to a game of the winner’s choice. Valued at $1,200.

They will be announcing the winners on our Facebook page on June 2nd!