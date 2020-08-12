Last Blockbuster Location Becomes An Airbnb

Movie night in at Blockbuster? What a dream come true thanks to Airbnb. According to Dakota News Now, the last standing Blockbuster location in Oregon is going to be listed on Airbnb for a limited time.

"During a time when many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is defying the odds. The store is going up as an Airbnb listing for a limited time as a show of thanks to the community for supporting the store during times of uncertainty."- Dakota News Now

The current store manager, Sandi Harding, who has held the role since 2004 states that she hopes this opportunity will give families a time to reconnect during a time when things have changed so much due to COVID-19.

The Airbnb location rental includes an old-style TV, VCR, popcorn machine, and a 90s styled room decor.

Begging August 17, bookings become available to local residents of Deschutes County for a single night reservation. However, on Sept. 18, 19, or 20. Only four guests from the same household are allowed per night.

The cost for a night's stay is just a mere $4. One more dollar than a movie rental.

Below is a video showing how the Blockbuster looks now as a temporary Airbnb location.

Source:Dakota News Now.