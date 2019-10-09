Lana Del Rey at The District

Lana Del Rey has extended her 'Norman Rockwell Tour' and she is making a stop in Sioux Falls.

She will be performing at The District on November 6th! Tickets go on sale for the general public on October 11th at 10 AM at Livenation.com

Tickets start at $59.50 plus fees.

She's been selling out shows left and right and has extended her tour through the Fall. This string of eleven shows not only includes Sioux Falls, but also Des Moines and Omaha.

According to a press release, "Lana’s sixth studio album ‘Norman F******G Rockwell’ was released this past August to high praises, with Pitchfork calling her 'One of America’s greatest living songwriters.' The highly anticipated album includes songs such as ‘Venice Bitch,’ ‘Mariners Apartment Complex,’ and her hit cover of Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’."

Most recently, she is one-third of the song "Don't Call Me Angel" for the new Charlie's Angels movie, alongside Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

Other notable hits from Lana Del Rey include "Summertime Sadness" and "Young and Beautiful".