Lake Lorraine Farmers Market Set to Open

If you're like me, you can't wait for the sights and smells and tastes of summer. We have tomato plants growing at our place and a couple of cucumber plants as well, but year after year we depend on Farmers Market here in Sioux Falls for additional vegetables.

Like everyone else, I'm all for picking up fresh produce at a store, but there is nothing in the world like picking up fresh produce outside in the fresh South Dakota air. If you feel the same, you'll be happy to know that Lake Lorraine Farmers Market is getting ready to fire up for the year.

According to a press release;

Lake Lorraine’s Farmers Market begins June 11. This year’s market will be located on the east side of the development in the parking lot of a building south of Hobby Lobby. The market will be open from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays into October and offer a variety of locally-grown items and a fine selection of produce.

One of my favorites is back again this year, Hanisch Farms out of Humboldt, South Dakota. They feature meat products like beef, pork, and lamb. All of their products have been raised locally and fed grains that are grown right on their farm. They also feature poultry, eggs, and goat as well as fresh vegetables.

This year’s vendors include Hanisch Farms, Warner’s Produce, Dakota Mushrooms & Microgreens, Little Shire Farms, Heart of the City Bakery, Belle Terre Farms, Gilkerson Gardens, Pampered Chef, and Prairie Cocoa and Confections — and more vendors being added later in the season. Anyone interested in joining the market should email or call 605.929.9319.