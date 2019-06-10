After months of trade rumors, contract talks, and trying to figure out the salary cap, the Minnesota Vikings and Kyle Rudolph have agreed on a new deal.

Rudolph posted on Twitter Monday night (June 10) that Minnesota has been his home and that it will continue to be.

While the note didn't confirm contract details or numbers, Rudolph did confirm with ESPN's Ben Goessling that his post was about a contract extension being completed.

Rudolph was due $7.625 million entering this upcoming season with all of the money counting against the salary cap. The Vikings, giving its current cap situation, were in need of finding space to sign rookies and other players. That led to a long battle between the two in trying to find some common ground. The new deal should help the Vikings open cap room for this season and give Rudolph a deal that will keep him with the team through the rest of his career.

The new contract will be signed and finalized on Tuesday morning (June 11) according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Adam Schefter is reporting that the extension is for four years and worth $36 million.

The 29-year-old tight end has spent his entire career with the Vikings after being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Rudolph is scheduled to be in Sioux Falls this week for the Legends for Kids banquet and events.