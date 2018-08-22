RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Kyle man convicted of using a TV and a knife to assault another person on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney's office says 21-year-old Charles Gay hit the victim in the head with the TV on Oct. 10, 2015, then later went back to the scene and stabbed the person.

Gay will be on supervised release for three years following his prison time.

