Kyle Larson Wins NASCAR at Dover International Speedway

Kyle Larson won the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday (10/6) at Dover International Speedway. It was a clear victory as Larson put his Chevrolet across the finish line a second and a half ahead of Martin Truex Jr.

The win at the Drydene 400 was the first Cup victory for Larson in two years. Not only did he end his winless streak, but more importantly got his first-ever berth in the upcoming Round of 8.

The driver that led most of the race was Denny Hamlin,who eventually finished fifth after leading 218 laps. Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick ran third and fourth respectively. See where your driver finished.

Larson has been consistently good at Dover throughout his six-year Cup career, earning a pair of runner-up finishes previously. He was third there this Spring.

Sunday was a tough day for some other drivers. Especially Chase Elliott, who won the previous race at Charlotte. He only went eight laps before losing an engine.

Next up is a 500 mile race at Talladega Superspeedway. See how the play-off picture looks.

Watch an interview I did with Kyle Larson from 2013 when he was racing a sprint car here in Sioux Falls at Huset's Speedway: