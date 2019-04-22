Kyle Gibson is Strong in Win over Baltimore Orioles

It was a series sweep for the Minnesota Twins with a 4-3 win on Sunday over the Baltimore Orioles. The three wins came within 24 hours as Friday's game was rained out and played as a double-header on Saturday.

Kyle Gibson had his best outing of the year. He pitched a season-high six innings. The win came as his first in the month of April since 2015. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six without giving up a walk or a home run.

According to Jeff Seidel posting for MLB.com, the Twins sealed this victory without a homer, which was a bit different from Saturday. Minnesota crushed 11 long balls in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of the Orioles, just one short of the team record for most homers in one day.

Minnesota is now off to Houston and will begin a 3-game series with the Astros. Jake Odorizzi is up for the Twins tonight against the Astros at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.