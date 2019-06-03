Kyle Busch Wins NASCAR at Pocono Raceway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania on Sunday (6/2) for the Pocono 400. The winner was Kyle Busch with a dominating performance on a track that he flat out loves.

He loves it even more now after winning his third time there. All three wins have been in the last four races at the 2.5 mile Tricky Triangle.

And to add to the success at this speedway for Busch, with his 55th victory in the series, he ties NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace for ninth on the career win list.

A dominating race for Busch it was, as he led the most laps. He was out front for 79 of the 160 lap event, right at half of the race.

Busch didn't even allow a caution that came out late in the race due to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. cracking the outside wall slow him down in winning this race.

Brad Keselowski took over second place after the restart from Erik Jones, who settled for third. Chase Elliott came in fourth and Clint Bowyer fifth. See where your driver finished.