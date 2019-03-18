Kyle Busch NASCAR Win Number 200 at Auto Club Speedway

It was a big day for NASCAR on Sunday (3/17) at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Kyle Busch won the race and in doing so, earned win number 200 of his career in NASCAR's three national series combined.

Busch has 53 in the Cup series, 94 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 53 victories in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. The 200 NASCAR victory mark ties racing legend Richard Petty in the record books.

I will be the first to point out that Petty's 200 wins were all in the premier series. Busch's 200 wins, as I pointed out, have been earned over three different series.

Now we will let you and all the other race fans decide for yourselves if Busch's and Petty's accomplishments are equal. There's definitely some debate here.

The thing we can agree on, is these two marks come from completely different eras. And the level of competition today is as close as it's ever been.

In my opinion, if Busch was running in Petty's day, he would have been as competitive as he is today. With that said, I have to keep the record books separate. The premier series stands alone. Busch has 53 wins, Petty has 200.

Now moving away from the debate over who's wins are more important, let's look at Sunday's race. Busch had some help from a long caution period that helped him come back from a pit road penalty.

He ended up winning in dominating fashion coming in nearly two seconds ahead of second place finisher Joey Logano. Busch overtook the lead with 26 laps remaining in the race.

Brad Keselowski came home third, followed by Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney.