Kurt Busch Beats Little Brother in NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway

It was a battle of the brothers Saturday night in the overtime laps at the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. It was Kurt Busch against younger brother Kyle.

The two were even swapping metal during the overtime laps. The elder sibling was on the wrong side of a lightening bolt at Daytona the race before, making a pit stop at the wrong time and giving up victory.

This time, he drove like a lightening bolt and got the win. It was Kurt Busch crossing the finish line 7/100's of a second ahead of Kyle.

It was very dramatic to have brothers battling for the finish line and the race being that close. As a matter of fact, it was the closest finish in NASCAR this year on a 1.5 mile track.

This was the first time ever that Kurt beat his younger brother in a 1-2 finish. See where your driver finished.