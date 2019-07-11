KSFY TV’s Shawn Cable Simplifies The Weekends Weather Forecast

KSFY TV Meteorologist Shawn Cable makes the point to enjoy Thursday's weather because the forecast for this weekend and beyond is hot and humid.

KSFY TV

From the KSFY Weather Center: We get to enjoy one more relatively comfortable day before rolling into an extended period of hot, humid weather. By tomorrow, through the weekend and most of next week high temperatures will climb into the 90s with the heat index close to or above 100 degrees every day.

Today will be sunny, slightly warmer and not nearly as windy as yesterday. High temps will reach the mid to upper 80s along and east of the James River. Much of central and western South Dakota will warm into the low 90s this afternoon.

The heat and humidity will arrive tomorrow as temperatures soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. The dew point will climb into the 70s which means the heat index or "feels like" temperature will be close to 100 degrees.

Unfortunately that trend will continue through the weekend and most of next week. Plenty of sunshine, high temperatures in the upper 80s to 90s, lots of moisture in the air... Get ready for a week or more of days with a heat index near or above 100 degrees.

As you might imagine, with all of the heat and moisture in the air, there will be a few scattered thunderstorms. Our best chance for storms will be Friday night and Saturday night, however a random, isolated thunderstorm could pop up at just about any time over the next week or so - especially later in the afternoon and at night. The risk of severe storms through the weekend is low, however, if you're going to be out and about, it's always a good idea to have a weather radio, the KSFY Weather App or some other means of staying connected to changing and developing weather conditions.