Kris Kristofferson to Play at The Washington Pavilion

American singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson is coming to Sioux Falls Sunday, November 10.

The former Golden Gloves boxer, Rhodes scholar, Army Captain helicopter pilot turned to music in 1965 and never looked back as he set out for Nashville to a career that would include standing on the stage next to greats like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Waylon Jennings.

You may have seen Kristofferson on the big screen too. He's appeared in more than 70 films winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor in “A Star Is Born” that starred Barbra Streisand.

Kristofferson and the Strangers take the stage at Washington Pavilion Sunday, November 10 at 7:00 PM.

Win tickets now by signing up for KSOO Newsletter or downloading the KSOO App.