Kraft Will Pay for Your Mother’s Day Babysitter

Kraft food knows how hard South Dakota moms work. Whether it be getting the kids ready for school, cooking supper, or dealing with the stress at work. Sometimes moms just need a break. Well, Kraft understands that and this Mother's Day they want to help you out!

The food producer is offering to pay for the cost of a babysitter on Mother's Day with a promotion dubbed "Mother's Day Away." Here is how it works, just get yourself a babysitter on Mother's Day, after the babysitter is paid and out the door, submit your babysitter receipt on their website by May 19, and Kraft will reimburse you for your babysitter, up to $100.

Brand’s Head of Marketing Sergio Eleuterio said in a statement: “Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate Mom in all of her greatness, but we know the holiday doesn’t stop the challenges of motherhood – temper tantrums, sleepless nights and picky eaters, with Kraft ‘Mother’s Day Away’ we are giving moms across the country the chance to have what they secretly really want: some time for themselves.”

Source: people.com