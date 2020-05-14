Kory and the Fireflies Coming to Your Living Room

As part of the upcoming Levitt in Your Living Room series in Sioux Falls, Kory and the Fireflies have announced that they will be taking part in the virtual series on Saturday, May 16 at 7:00 PM.

Obviously, we're still a long way out from live performances, music festivals, and concerts. This is a safe way to get to know the artists and introduce you to the amazing performances to come at the Sioux Falls Levitt Shell. You can let Kory know you're going to be there with a Facebook reservation.

Since the summer of '94, Kory and the Fireflies entertained rock fans near and far, received airplay in all 50 states, and has amassed a loyal following. In the band's 25 years performing, they've released four full-length studio CDs, two live DVDs, shared the stage with over 70 national acts with their singles, "Sometimes", "Virginia", "Pop Fly" and "Everyone ".

Join us on Facebook Live for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes interview with Kory Van Sickle, lead singer of KORY & the FIREFLIES, as he revisits some of his favorite musical moments and shares some new material exclusively for Levitt at the Falls.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on live performances, organizers and entertainers are challenged to come up with creative ways to get their music in the hands of the fans and to connect on a local level. The Levitt in Your Living Room series is a fresh and fun way to get to know these musicians in a new light. Check out the Levitt Shell Sioux Falls Facebook page for the latest and the talented lineup for 2020.

Stay safe, and see you down the road!

