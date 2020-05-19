Kohl’s Stores in Sioux Falls Back Open for Business

We can add one more Sioux Falls department store to the hey, we're open again list.

Dakota News Now is reporting the popular nationwide clothing retailer Kohl's has once again opened doors to their stores in the region on Monday (May 18).

Great news if you have some Kohl's cash that has been burning a hole in your pocket, and you would like to spend it inside an actual store and not online like you've been forced to do for a number of weeks now.

Kohl's temporarily closed their stores nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday (March 19).

Just like a number of other retailers reopening for the first time after the COVID-19 quarantine period, Kohl's has put a number of new safety protocols in place.

According to Dakota News Now, they've added protective barriers for employees and are encouraging social distancing throughout the store.

A few other changes are also now in play as a result of COVID-19.

The Kohl's stores have new operating hours from 11:00-7:00 PM daily until further notice. They're also featuring dedicated shopping hours to at-risk customers like; seniors, those who are pregnant, or have underlying health conditions. Dedicated shopping hours will be every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM to 12 PM.

Social distancing decals are now in place throughout the stores to help promote six feet distancing.

There is also a touch-less payment option through Kohl's Pay on the Kohl's app. Hand sanitizer is available at each register and throughout the store, and the fitting rooms will be closed until further notice.

Several other changes are also in effect. You can see a complete list of the COVID-19 Kohl's protocols here.

Source: Dakota News Now