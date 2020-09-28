Kobe’s Death Sparks New Law in California

It still seems like a bad dream that Kobe Bryant is no longer with us after that tragic helicopter crash back in January.

Not only did Kobe pass away, but his daughter Gianna and seven others perished outside Los Angeles on that day as their helicopter crashed.

The state of California now has a new law on the books that was prompted by that crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

The Governor of California, Gavin Newson, approved a law on Monday that now makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of dead people at the scene of an accident or crime.

Previously, California law didn't specifically make it a crime to take unauthorized photos of an accident.

Kobe Bryant's widow is currently suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office after reports surfaced that officers took photos of the scene for personal use when they arrived at the scene.

No one was fired over the incident and the Sheriff ordered the photos to be deleted.

It is crazy to think that this wasn't a law already in place and even though it took a horrific tragedy to spark the change, many other families will benefit from others not being able to invade their privacy in such a manner.

The new law will go into effect on January 1, 2021, in the state of California.