Knickers for Knockers & More – Funny Name, Great Cause

The Feisty Fighters began the way many organizations do, to support a friend in a difficult situation. That situation was a battle against breast cancer in 2005, and that friend is still fighting for herself and all other cancer warriors.

Fast forward to 2020, with the Feisty Fighters hosting their 12th Annual Knickers for Knockers & More Golf Tourney. It is coming up on Tuesday, September 22, at Willow Run Golf Course from 8 AM to 7 PM. This double shotgun tournament raises funds that stay 100% local and helps people battling cancer through the Feisty Fighters Grant Program.

Schedule for Morning Golfers:

7:00 AM - Registration & Morning Munchies for Shotgun #1

8: 00 AM - Shotgun start for Shotgun #1

12:30 PM to 1:30 PM - Lunch for Shotgun #1

Schedule for Afternoon Golfers:

12:30PM - 1:30PM - Registration & Lunch for Shotgun #2

1:30 PM - Shotgun Start for Shotgun #2 (SOLD-OUT)

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM - Dinner for all golfers (morning & afternoon teams)

They will be doing their best to practice social distancing and so lunch will be provided in a grab-n-go format. Golfers are encouraged to pick up the provided lunches and enjoy them out on the course or back at your home or office.

If you or someone you know is fighting cancer and could use a financial helping hand fill out a Feisty Fighters grant application.

For more information on the Feisty Fighters, their financial grant program or the Knickers for Knockers & More Golf Tourney, see the Feisty Fighters online, and on Facebook.