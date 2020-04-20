Knickers for Knockers Golf Tournament – September 22, 2020

The 12th Annual Knickers for Knockers...and More Golf Tournament will be held at Willow Run Golf Course on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

The tournament is a double-shot gun golf tournament that the Feisty Fighters of South Dakota host each year to raise funds to help those affected by cancer. Funds raised at the event support a mission that helps to kick cancer to the curb as well as to transform the lives of survivors throughout South Dakota that have been diagnosed with cancer.

The event will take place at the Willow Run Golf Course and will run from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Snacks and meals will be available throughout the day. For more information on Knickers For Knockers, call 605-214-5725 or email Mary@FeistyFighters.org today.

Click on their Facebook page for more details.