Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a new contract extension.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed on a new two-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2022 season. Cousins was set to enter the final year of his three-year fully guaranteed $84 million deal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport secured the details of the deal. Cousins will receive a two-year extension worth $66 million. Factoring in the year left on the current deal, Cousins new contract will be worth $96 million over three seasons.

The new deal for Cousins also helps out the Vikings a bit in the short term in regards to the salary cap. ESPN's Courtney Cronin says that the new contract opens up about $10 million in cap space for the Vikings this offseason.

In two seasons with the Vikings, Cousins has started 31 games. He has thrown for 7,901 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions and led the Vikings to a playoff appearance in 2019. In his eight-year career, Cousins has thrown for 24,107 yards with 155 touchdowns to 71 interceptions.

