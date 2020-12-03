Six weeks into the season, most Minnesota Vikings fans were trying to figure out a way that the team could move on from quarterback Kirk Cousins. A few weeks later, he's been named as the top offensive performer for Week 12.

Cousins led the Vikings to a comeback 28-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday at US Bank Stadium. Through the final two drives, Cousins went 12-13 for two touchdowns and a successful two-point conversion. Minnesota trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter.

The season has been a rollercoaster ride for both the Vikings and Cousins. After entering the bye week at 1-5 and off a shocking home loss to Atlanta, the Vikings' playoff hopes seemed to be way in the rearview mirror. Cousins, through the first six games, completed 64% of his passes and had an 11-10 touchdown to interception ratio.

Sometimes a little reset is needed. Following the bye week, Cousins had helped lead the Vikings to four wins in the last five weeks. Cousins has significantly improved his play in the last five weeks completing 72% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns to one interception in that time.

This is the first time that Cousins has won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors as a member of the Vikings. He previously won the award four times as a member of the Washington Football Team.

Minnesota sits at 5-6 on the season and one game out of the final spot of the NFC Playoffs. The Vikings will host Jacksonville on Sunday (December 6)

Courtesy: Minnesota Vikings