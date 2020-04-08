Kingswood Rummage Sales Postponed

For the first time in 42 years, you won't be scouring the Kingswood neighborhood in Sioux Falls the last weekend of April looking for a deal on patio furniture and baby clothes.

According to the Kingswood Rummage website, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitations on large groups in the Sioux Falls area, they've decided to postpone the four-day event to later this year. Their hope is to reschedule for the end of May. Over 350 rummage sales would've been open for bargain hunters April 22-25, 2020.

Think of it this way, since you can't go anywhere, you'll have plenty of time to clean out the closets, basement, attic, and garage and get prepared for the sale later this summer.

The Kingswood area is in Southwest Sioux Falls between I-29 on the East and the Tea-Ellis Road on the West, 12th Street on the North and 57th Street on the South.

Keep checking their website or Facebook page for more info.

